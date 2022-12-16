Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 12.0% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares in the company, valued at $138,184,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $77,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,107,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,184,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,793 shares of company stock worth $143,521. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $85.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

