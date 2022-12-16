Verition Fund Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,840 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Black Knight by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of BKI opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

