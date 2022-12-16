Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

