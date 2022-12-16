Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 266.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 3.3 %

VRTS opened at $187.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $302.90.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.12 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

