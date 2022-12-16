Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth about $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in CONX in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.98 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

