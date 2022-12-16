Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 310,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLIN. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $14,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $10,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $9,880,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $7,410,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $5,928,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

