Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 340,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ZING opened at $10.07 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

