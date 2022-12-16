Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 95.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90.

About JD.com

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

