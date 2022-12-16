Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.51 Million in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCMA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of HCM Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCMA opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

