Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.79 Million in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 384,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISAA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 70.0% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

