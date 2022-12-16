Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 341,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 11.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 16,454,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,167,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,759 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields Profile

NYSE:GFI opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.