Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,575 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,149,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,400 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,910,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $41.64.

