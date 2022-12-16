Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 374,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GFGDR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

