Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 12,846 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.47.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $290.41 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $620.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.02 and a 200-day moving average of $237.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.