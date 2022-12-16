Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 15,916 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 74.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $4,868,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,115,557 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

