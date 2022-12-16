Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 17,385 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,143,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,428,000 after acquiring an additional 202,106 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.25.

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $144.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

