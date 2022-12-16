Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 27,243 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

