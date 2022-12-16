Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 27,743 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $92.42 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

