Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 287,174 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,174 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $168,240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,188,000 after buying an additional 4,391,424 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 3,658,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,322,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNHI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.