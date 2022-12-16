Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 38,468 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.01.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

