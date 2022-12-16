Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 5,749 Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 328,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

NASDAQ LCA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.12.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.