Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 79,398 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 786.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,398 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of EQT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

