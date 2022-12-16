Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,099 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

