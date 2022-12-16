Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 740.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,116,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,615,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,429,000 after purchasing an additional 61,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

