Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,023 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

