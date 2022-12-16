Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCIC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $9,035,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 88.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 607,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 285,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 281.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 48,619 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Stock Performance

HCIC opened at $10.04 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the industrial technology and infrastructure sectors.

