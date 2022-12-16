Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 13,191 Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $5,734,000. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

