Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,254 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $266.14 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.98 and a 200-day moving average of $252.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

