Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OEPW opened at $10.07 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

