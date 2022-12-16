Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in SEI Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 21.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,735. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

