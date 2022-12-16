Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $3.74 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 359,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,147 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,022,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 861,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

