Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $4 Million Position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,406,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,140,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,717,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $7,533,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter worth $7,448,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPYA opened at $10.16 on Friday. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

