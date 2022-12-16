VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,001 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.05.

VICI opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

