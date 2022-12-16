VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

