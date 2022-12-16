Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Cramer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,902,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 99,252 shares of company stock worth $3,782,060 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

