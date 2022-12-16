Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after buying an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after buying an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after buying an additional 180,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $405.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.