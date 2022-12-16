Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 172,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $46,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $601.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

