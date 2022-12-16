Wells Fargo & Company Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $105.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NEE stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

