West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $81,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.7 %

WST opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

