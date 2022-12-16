Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Increased by Amundi

Amundi raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $113,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 45.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 118.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.