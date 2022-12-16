Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 808.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:WOLF opened at $78.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.28.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.