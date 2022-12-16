Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,349,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601,009 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Xylem were worth $101,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Xylem by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

NYSE XYL opened at $110.64 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $121.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

