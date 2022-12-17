13,963 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

