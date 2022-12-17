14,125 Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after acquiring an additional 226,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 297,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 290,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 69,228 shares during the period.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYLD opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.