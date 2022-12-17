155 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AutoZone by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,380.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,437.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,252.18. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

