2,941 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,941 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 50.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dycom Industries by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at $757,975.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

