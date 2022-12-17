4,238 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125,094 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 878,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $104.85.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

