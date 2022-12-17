4,619 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

