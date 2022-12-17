6,007 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

