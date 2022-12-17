Adam Blitzer Sells 6,642 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,556.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $186.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 218.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at $204,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $204,865,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

